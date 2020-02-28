EXCAVATOR BREAKER MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Executive Summary
Global Excavator Breaker Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Excavator Breaker Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A breaker is a powerful percussion hammer which is fitted to an excavator for demolishing and breaking concrete structures or rocks. It is precisely powered by an auxiliary hydraulic system from the excavator which is attached with a foot-operated valve for this purpose. Breakers are often referred to as “peckers”, “hammers”, “hoe rammers” or “hoe rams.” Rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries and rising mining & Drilling activities are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, rising building & construction sector is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Excavator breakers are more versatile, it has better maneuverability, it is easy to operate, and it generates less noise. These factors also results in increase sales of Excavator Breaker in the market across the world. However, lack of skilled professional is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Excavator Breaker over the coming years. The regional analysis of Global Excavator Breaker Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
- Indeco
- Atlas Copco
- Furukawa
- Sandvik
- Rammer
- Caterpillar
- NPK
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Fully-Hydraulic Type
- Pneumatic and Hydraulic United
- Nitrogen Inflating
By Application:
- Mining
- Construction
- Road Works
- Ship Maintenance
- Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Excavator Breaker Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Excavator Breaker Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Excavator Breaker Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Excavator Breaker Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Excavator Breaker Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Excavator Breaker Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Excavator Breaker Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Excavator Breaker Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Excavator Breaker Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fully-Hydraulic Type
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Pneumatic and Hydraulic United
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3. Nitrogen Inflating
5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
