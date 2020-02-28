Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities 2025
Global Exploration and Production Software Market: Snapshot
The “Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market (Deployment Type – On-premise Software and Cloud-based Software; Operation Type – On-shore and Off-shore; Software Type – Risk Management Mapping, Seismic Amplitude Analysis, Portfolio Aggregation, Performance Tracking, Navigation System, Resource Valuation, Resource Characterization, Reservoir Simulation, Drilling and Production) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” report provides analysis of the exploration & production (E&P) software market for the period 2015 –2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year.
The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the exploration & production (E&P) software market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Global Exploration and Production Software Market: Drivers and Restraints
The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators wherein the global production in oil & gas industry has been given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the E&P software industry and business strategy development is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the E&P software market.
Global Exploration and Production Software Market: Segmentation
Based on different deployment options for E&P software, the report segments the exploration & production (E&P) software market into on-premise and cloud-based software. On the basis of operation type, the market has been segmented into on-shore and off-shore. The market has further been classified into several E&P software types such as risk management mapping, seismic amplitude analysis, portfolio aggregation, performance tracking, navigation system, resource valuation, reservoir characterization, reservoir simulation, drilling and production. Moreover, the software type segments mentioned above has further been classified into different software types and analyzed throughout the report.
In terms of geography, the global exploration and production (E&P) software market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Global Exploration and Production Software Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.
Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type
- On-premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type
- Risk Management Mapping
- Seismic Amplitude Analysis
- Portfolio Aggregation
- Performance Tracking
- Navigation System
- Resource Valuation
- Reservoir Characterization
- Reservoir Imaging
- Reservoir Monitoring
- Subsurface Evaluation
- Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement
- Reservoir Simulation
- Black Oil Simulator
- Compositional Simulator
- Thermal Compositional Simulator
- Drilling
- Well Planning
- Trajectory Design
- Survey Database
- Drilling Engineering
- Casing Design
- Cement Design
- Hydraulics
- Mud Design
- BHA Design & Analysis
- Well Barrier
- AFE
- Drilling Operations
- Drilling Optimization
- Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring
- Wellsite Reporting
- Data Aggregation
- Drilling Automation
- Drilling Data Management Well Control
- Production
- Production Engineering
- Flow Assurance Engineering
- Production Analytics
- Production Operations
- Production Data Management Systems (PDMS)
- Digital Oilfield
- Production Engineering
- Well Planning
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America