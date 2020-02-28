Eye Tracking Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024.

The Global Eye Tracking Market is highly competitive. Players within the market are developing features such as a cloud-based interface for remote monitoring among others. Players are competing with each other on the basis of cost, innovative offerings, and expertise. Also, several new players are entering the Eye Tracking market as it provides attractive growth opportunities.

The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

This report focuses on the Eye Tracking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By Market Players: Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint

The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing).

Get a discount on this research report

