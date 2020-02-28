Fiber to the x Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2023

Fiber to the x Industry 2019

Fiber to the x (FTTX) or fiber in the loop is a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. As fiber optic cables are able to carry much more data than copper cables, especially over long distances, copper telephone networks built in the 20th century are being replaced by fiber.

This report studies the Fiber to the x market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fiber to the x market by product type and applications/end industries.

The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the FTTx market in APAC during 2018–2025. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for FTTx owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the FTTx market is high installation cost.

The global Fiber to the x market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fiber to the x.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allied Telesis

Commscope

AFL (Fujikura Company)

OFS (Furukawa Company)

Huawei

Shanghai Sun Telecommunication

ZTT

Fiber Optic Telecom

ZTE

Alfocom Technology

Verizon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

AT&T

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group

Mtn Group

Telkom

Altice

America Movil

Nippon Telegram and Telephone

Corning

Himachal Futuristic Communications

Pactech

Fibernet

Tellabs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTh/p/b)

Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTn/c)

Fiber to the Antenna (FTTa)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Fiber to the x Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber to the x

1.2 Classification of Fiber to the x by Types

1.2.1 Global Fiber to the x Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Fiber to the x Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTh/p/b)

1.2.4 Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTn/c)

1.2.5 Fiber to the Antenna (FTTa)

1.3 Global Fiber to the x Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber to the x Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Global Fiber to the x Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Fiber to the x Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Fiber to the x Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Fiber to the x Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Fiber to the x Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Fiber to the x Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Fiber to the x Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Fiber to the x (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allied Telesis

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fiber to the x Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allied Telesis Fiber to the x Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Commscope

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fiber to the x Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Commscope Fiber to the x Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AFL (Fujikura Company)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fiber to the x Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AFL (Fujikura Company) Fiber to the x Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 OFS (Furukawa Company)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fiber to the x Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 OFS (Furukawa Company) Fiber to the x Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Huawei

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fiber to the x Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Huawei Fiber to the x Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

