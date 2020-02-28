Fitness Equipment Market 2023 Global Analysis By Key Players: Icon Health & Fitness,  Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A., Amer Sports Corporation

Fitness equipment comprise any type of machine or monitoring device that is required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. There is an increase in demand for fitness equipment due to growth in health awareness.

The Fitness Equipment Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness LLC., True Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Torque Fitness LLC., Exigo

Prevalence of obesity and growth in health consciousness have increased the adoption of fitness equipment. Furthermore, rise in the number of gym memberships, in-home equipment sales, growth in urban population, and certain government initiatives fuel the adoption of fitness equipment. One of the factors that could limits the growth opportunity is the high price of the fitness equipment.

Users for fitness equipment are home consumer, health clubs/gym, and other commercial users. Other commercial users are further classified into hotels, corporate offices, hospital & medical centers, and public institutions. The health club/gym segment is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period owing to the significant rise in the number of health clubs and memberships.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA ‐ Brazil, and rest of Latin America). North America continues to be the market leader throughout the analysis period of 2017‐2025.

Key Benefits for Fitness Equipment Market:

The report offers detailed analyses based on market intelligence with respect to type, user, and region to enable stakeholders to take precise investment decisions.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market, which would help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the influence of suppliers & buyers, and describes the competitive scenario of the market to facilitate efficient business planning.

The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities help to understand the overall fitness equipment market dynamics.

