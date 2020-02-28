Food Antioxidant Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Food antioxidant is a kind of food additives, used to prevent or delay the oxidation, improve the stability and prolong the shelf life of food. The common food antioxidants include synthetic antioxidants (such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, PG, etc.) and natural antioxidants (such as TP, VE).

Antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, are used by the food industry as food additives to help prolong the shelf life and appearance of many foodstuffs. Antioxidants occur naturally in many foods and are essential for our health. They include Vitamin C found in fruit and vegetables and vitamin E found in seeds and nuts. The commonly used synthetic food antioxidants include TBHQ, BHA, BHT, propyl gallate, etc.

The food antioxidant market, globally, has been greatly influenced by the food and beverage processing market. It is driven by the changing consumer trends and preferences.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Antioxidant market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food Antioxidant business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Antioxidant market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Food Antioxidant value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Segmentation by application:

Beverages

Oils & fats

Bakery

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Confectionery

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eastman

Danisco (DUPONT)

Kemin

MERISOL

Lanxess

Yasho Industries

Milestone Preservatives

VDH Chemtech

RCP

GSI

Langfang Fuhai

Kolod Food Ingredients

Anhui Haihua

L&P Food Ingredient

Yantai Tongshi Chemical

Chicheng Biotech

Jiurui Biology & Chemistry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Antioxidant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Food Antioxidant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Antioxidant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Antioxidant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Antioxidant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

