Frozen Fruit Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Frozen fruits can retain their quality over long storage periods.

Freezing is a method of long-term preservation for fruits. The main advantage of preservation by freezing is the extended availability of frozen fruits during the off-season. Additionally, frozen fruits can be transported to remote markets that could not be accessed with fresh products.

Compared with ordinary fruit, frozen fruits retain the majority of their nutrients after the freezing process, although fruits may experience a loss of vitamin C. As the same time, fruits that manufacturers select to freeze are ripe and ready to eat, which are in the state of the highest nutritional value.

Frozen fruits can be used in food processing industries, such as cake, bread. Frozen fruits are also sold as the end products in supermarkets, fruit store, etc.

The technical barriers of frozen fruit are not high, and the frozen fruit enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Poland, Hungary, etc. and the relative large companies include Ardo, Dole, Crop’s nv, MIRELITE MIRSA, Simplot, Pinnacle Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, SunOpta and others.

The customers of frozen fruit include retailers of fruit, food manufacturers, ready meal producers, pizza manufacturers, foodservice, farm shops, wholesalers, sandwich makers, bread makers and many more. With higher spending propensity and a rising demand for healthy convenience foods, the demand for frozen fruit is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Frozen fruit industry will usher in a stable growth space.

According to this study, over the next five years the Frozen Fruit market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Frozen Fruit business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frozen Fruit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Frozen Fruit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Blueberrues

Cherries

Strawberries

Raspberries

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Others

Segmentation by application:

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ardo

Dole

Crop’s nv

MIRELITE MIRSA

Simplot

Pinnacle Foods

Wawona Frozen Foods

SunOpta

Titan Frozen Fruit

Earthbound Farm

Santao

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

Yantai Tianlong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Frozen Fruit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Frozen Fruit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frozen Fruit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Fruit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Frozen Fruit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Frozen Fruit by Players

Chapter Four: Frozen Fruit by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Frozen Fruit Market Forecast

