Global 3D Scanning Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled 3D Scanning Market (by type (structured light 3d scanners), range (short, medium, and long range), product (tripod mounted, fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, desktop), application (quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of 3D Scanning. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure 3D Scanning cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential 3D Scanning growth factors.

The forecast 3D Scanning Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, 3D Scanning on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

3D Scanning Market to Expand At CAGR Of 4.00%

Technological advancements such as 3D digitalization with high resolution and rapid scanning techniques are the factors anticipated to drive the 3D scanning market. Additionally, Increasing demand for technology across numerous industrial sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defence are expected to fuel the growth of the 3D scanning market over the upcoming years. On the other hand, the 3D scanning market is gaining huge attention owing to upsurge demand in media and medical infrastructure globally. Furthermore, this market is estimated to experience a healthy growth due to expanding implementation in frequent end-applications including reverse engineering, quick prototyping and quality control. Moreover, quick results with better efficiency of technology at reasonable and affordable prices are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the 3D scanning market. However, exclusive technology and difficult installation process are anticipated to hamper the demand growth. New developments in 3D scanning have given a rise to a growing trend for advanced 3D scan-to-print applications by an extensive range for unfamiliar users thereby driving the industry growth.

North America has amassed the Growth in 3D Scanning Market

North America is anticipated to be the dominating region in the 3D scanning market followed by Asia Pacific. Hetal Patel a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in the North American region for 3D scanning market is due to adoption of new technology and attendance of U.S. based companies that have accelerated the exploration of new applications of the technologies. In addition, Europe held a significant share in the 3D scanning market because of heavy applications in industrial manufacturing and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, 3D scanning market is driven owing to various inspection applications such as building construction planning, oil & gas pipeline checking, healthcare, and others. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to incentive market demand due to High demand for 3D scanners through numerous application segments along with growing approval for portable scanners in this region.

Mergers and Acquisitions to Remain Key Expansion Strategies of the Leading Players in the 3D Scanning Market between 2018-2024

The key players profiled in the report are Faro Technologies, Inc., Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., GOM mbH and Konica Minolta. Moreover, companies are concentrating on investing in research and development to develop innovative products due to the existence of several industry players to help gain industry share and endure the rising competition. On the other hand, technology is being implemented in the entertainment field to generate 3D digital models for movies, photography, and video gaming purposes. Therefore, with the strong competitive atmosphere in the industry, technological advancements undertaken by several industry participants play a vital role in influencing the industry growth.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global 3D scanning market such as Startup Ecosystem, Basic Software Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, D Digital Corporation, Trimble Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon Ab, Faro Technologies Inc., opcon Corporation , and Creaform, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global 3D scanning market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 3D scanning market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the compression therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the 3D scanning market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

