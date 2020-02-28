Global Artisan Bakery Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artisan Bakery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Artisan bakery products are handcrafted and manufactured according to traditional methods by using high quality ingredients. The color, texture and flavors are adjusted according to the consumer’s preferences and demands. The demand for artisan bakery products is found to be increasing based on the high demands from consumers side for quality bakery products.

Growing demand for healthy food products with high quality of ingredients is supporting the artisan bakery industry from last few years. Increasing disposable incomes due to economic development have a major impact on the artisan bakery market. The increased demand of food products with high shelf-life is influencing the growth of artisan bakery market.

The global Artisan Bakery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artisan Bakery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Artisan Bakery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artisan Bakery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Artisan Bakery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Artisan Bakery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Aryzta

Csm Bakery Solutions

Bimbo Bakeries

Rich Products Corporation

Flowers Foods

Harry Brot

Lantmännen Unibake

Vandemoortele

Market size by Product

Partially Baked

Fully Baked

Others

Market size by End User

Breads

Cake & Sweets

Savory

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Artisan Bakery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artisan Bakery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Artisan Bakery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Artisan Bakery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artisan Bakery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Artisan Bakery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artisan Bakery Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Partially Baked

1.4.3 Fully Baked

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Breads

1.5.3 Cake & Sweets

1.5.4 Savory

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Artisan Bakery Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Artisan Bakery Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Artisan Bakery Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Artisan Bakery Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Artisan Bakery Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Artisan Bakery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Artisan Bakery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Artisan Bakery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Artisan Bakery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artisan Bakery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Artisan Bakery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Artisan Bakery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Artisan Bakery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Artisan Bakery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Artisan Bakery Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Artisan Bakery Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artisan Bakery Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artisan Bakery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artisan Bakery Revenue by Product

4.3 Artisan Bakery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artisan Bakery Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aryzta

11.1.1 Aryzta Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Aryzta Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Aryzta Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.1.5 Aryzta Recent Development

11.2 Csm Bakery Solutions

11.2.1 Csm Bakery Solutions Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Csm Bakery Solutions Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Csm Bakery Solutions Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.2.5 Csm Bakery Solutions Recent Development

11.3 Bimbo Bakeries

11.3.1 Bimbo Bakeries Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Bimbo Bakeries Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Bimbo Bakeries Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.3.5 Bimbo Bakeries Recent Development

11.4 Rich Products Corporation

11.4.1 Rich Products Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Rich Products Corporation Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Rich Products Corporation Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.4.5 Rich Products Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Flowers Foods

11.5.1 Flowers Foods Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Flowers Foods Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Flowers Foods Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.5.5 Flowers Foods Recent Development

11.6 Harry Brot

11.6.1 Harry Brot Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Harry Brot Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Harry Brot Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.6.5 Harry Brot Recent Development

11.7 Lantmännen Unibake

11.7.1 Lantmännen Unibake Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Lantmännen Unibake Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Lantmännen Unibake Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.7.5 Lantmännen Unibake Recent Development

11.8 Vandemoortele

11.8.1 Vandemoortele Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Vandemoortele Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Vandemoortele Artisan Bakery Products Offered

11.8.5 Vandemoortele Recent Development

Continuous…

