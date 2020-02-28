Global Bath Towel Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bath Towel Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 163 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Bath Towel Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Bath Towel is a towel used to dry the body in the bathroom. Europe is the largest consumption region and the consumption has great relationship with the local economic level. With the development of economic, the penetration is higher and higher in the developing countries; this is the main feature of consumption growth rate. The price is rising due to the labor and raw material, the price is 3.57 USD per Pcs, the gross margin is downstream, and the gross margin is about 20% in 2015.

Asia is the largest supplier of bath towel, Europe has the largest import ratio and Asia has the largest export ration. The bath towel factory has the trend of moving to the Southeast Asia from the developed countries.Asia is the largest supplier of bath towel, Europe has the largest import ratio and Asia has the largest export ration. The bath towel factory has the trend of moving to the Southeast Asia from the developed countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bath Towel market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14100 million by 2024, from US$ 9820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bath Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bath Towel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Bath Towel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cotton Bath Towel

Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Hotel

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Welspun

Trident Group

1888 Mills

Loftex

Grace

WestPoint Home

SUNVIM

Sanli

Kingshore

Springs Global

Avanti Linens

Uchino

Canasin

EverShine

Venus Group

QiQi Textile

Noman Group

Alok Industrie

Mtcline

American Textile Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

