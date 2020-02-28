Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market Size and Analysis by Region Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Centerless Grinding Machine research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Centerless grinding is a machining process that uses abrasive cutting to remove material from a work piece. Centerless grinding differs from centered grinding operations in that no spindle or fixture is used to locate and secure the work piece; the work piece is secured between two rotary grinding wheels, and the speed of their rotation relative to each other determines the rate at which material is removed from the work piece.

Centerless grinding is typically used in preference to other grinding processes for operations where many parts must be processed in a short time.

Centerless grinding uses purpose-built centerless grinding machines. Such a machine will always include the grinding wheel, regulating wheel, and some means of supporting a work piece. Modern machines involve computer numerical control to allow automation and improve precision. Grinding wheels are interchangeable, to allow for different grits and shapes. Machines designed to accommodate through-feed grinding operations will allow the angle of the regulating wheel to be adjusted, to accommodate parts of different sizes.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for centerless grinding machine in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced centerless grinding machine. Rapid industrialization, development of urbanization and stable rise in commercial activity, particularly with automobile, electronic, aerospace, construction machinery, medical will drive growth in Asia markets.

Globally, the centerless grinding machine industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of centerless grinding machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises, like Schaudt Mikrosa, Koyo Machinery, Junker, Micron Machinery, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their centerless grinding machine and related services. At the same time, Europe and Japan is remarkable in the global centerless grinding machine industry because of their technology status of centerless grinding machine.

According to this study, over the next five years the Centerless Grinding Machine market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8380 million by 2024, from US$ 5990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Centerless Grinding Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Universal type

Special type

Precise type

Others

Segmentation by application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Engineering Machinery Industry

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schaudt Mikrosa

JUNKER

Danobat Group

Fives Group

KMTÂ PrecisionÂ Grinding

TGS

CincinnatiÂ Machinery

Glebar

Royal Master

Acme Manufacturing

Koyo Machinery

Micron Machinery

Hanwha Machinery

Palmary Machinery

PARAGON MACHINERY

Jainnher Machine

Ohmiya Machinery

Guiyang Xianfeng

Wuxi Machine Tools

Henfux

Wuxi Yiji

Wuxi Huakang

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Centerless Grinding Machine Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

