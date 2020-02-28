Global Compaction Equipment Market Sales and Product Demand Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Compaction Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Compaction equipment is used to compress and/or compact different types of materials at a work site. In construction sites different tools and machines are used for different purposes, such as waste around the work area is compacted and then disposed or loose soil around the work site is compacted before the start of the actual construction work.

While compaction equipment is mostly used to compress loose soil, but owing to a variety of compaction equipment available today, this equipment has found way in all types of construction activities, right from building roads to constructing industrial complexes. This equipment can compress loose soil, rocks, landfill debris, road surfaces and other materials to a particular density levels, so that the ground does not cave with use or over a period of time.

For industry structure analysis, the Compaction Equipment machine industry is concentration. BOMAG, Caterpillar and Volvo are the market leader and they occupied about 52.89% of the whole revenue market. The Compaction Equipment market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.

Northeast occupied 37.87% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Midwest and South, which respectively have around 29.24% and 19.15% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Compaction Equipment machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Compaction Equipment machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Segmentation by product type

Heavy Compaction Machines

Light Compaction Machines

Segmentation by application

Road Construction

Building

City Public Works

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BOMAG

Caterpillar

Volvo

Atlas

JCB

Wacker neuson

Terex

Doosan

Sakai

MBW Incorporated

Ammann

Wirtgen Group(HAMM)

Hitachi

Belle Group

Mikasa

Compaction Equipment Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

