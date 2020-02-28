Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market will surge at 2.3% CAGR to hit 6670 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

A market research report is a perfect tool for digging deep into critical aspects of the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market and closely understanding factors that influence its growth. Our research analysts are experienced enough to provide you with the right information about the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market to help your business propel forward in the coming years. What makes us different from other market researchers is our high level of analysis that helps you to identify key opportunities available in the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market. The report provides every bit of information about the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market related to major market segments, vendor landscape, geographical growth, and other significant factors.

The global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market is valued at 5550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

Diagnostic ultrasound device is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose. Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions. Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

This report focuses on Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market are:

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

LANDWIND MEDICAL

SIUI

CHISON

EDAN Instruments

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

2D

3D&4D

Doppler

Major Application as follows:

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Few of the questions answered through the report

(1) How will the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market performance during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market?

(5) How will these strategies influence market growth and competition?

