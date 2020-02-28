Global Diesel Genset Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Diesel Genset Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Diesel Genset research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A diesel generator is the packaged combination of a diesel engine, a generator and various ancillary devices (such as base, canopy, sound attenuation, control systems, circuit breakers, jacket water heaters and starting system).

Diesel genset are used in places without connection to a power grid, or as emergency power-supply if the grid fails, as well as for more complex applications such as peak-lopping, grid support and export to the power grid.Figure Picture of Diesel Genset

In the world wide, major manufactures are Volvo, MTU, Kipor Power, Generac, MHI, Generac, Dresser Rand, MultiQuip, Himoinsa, APR Energy, GE Energy, Pramac, F.G. Wilson, JCB, Wartsila, Yanmar, Wasker Neuson, Atlas Copco, Kirloska, etc.

Even now, the major market is China, the other developing Countries, like India, Indonesia, Nigeria, showed huge demand potential. It is easy to predict, in the following five years, the developing countries will have a higher market share around the world.

Meanwhile, with more and more manufacturers moved their manufactory to Southeast Asia, with lower labor cost, in the future, many OEM factories will appear in Southeast Asia to Northern Africa.

China became major manufacturers around the world. Southeast Asia and India will expand their production share in the following five years. However, the technology barrier is still a matter of fact. Most of the factories in developing are OEM factories, which assemble the diesel genset with diesel engine imported from USA or EU. The cores of almost 70% of diesel genset above 1500kw are imported from developed countries. With no evidence support the fact that such high technology diesel engine could be produced in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diesel Genset market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23500 million by 2024, from US$ 17400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diesel Genset business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Diesel Genset in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Diesel Genset Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Diesel Genset Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

<60kw

60-300 Kw

>300kw

Segmentation by application

Land Diesel Genset

Marine Diesel Genset

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Caterpillar

Kohler

Cummins

MTU

Volvo

MHI

Briggs Stratton

Kipor Power

Generac

Dresser_Rand

MultiQuip

Himoinsa

APR Energy

GE Energy

Pramac

G.Wilson

JCB

Wartsila

Yanmar

Wasker Neuson

Atlas Copco

Kirloska

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Diesel Genset Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

