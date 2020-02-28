Global Electric Actuator Market Challenge and Risk Analysis Report from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Electric Actuator Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

An electric actuator is powered by a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical torque for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. The electrical energy is used to actuate equipment such as multi-turn valves. It is one of the cleanest and most readily available forms of actuator because it does not involve oil.

Electric actuators are sub-branch of actuators which also include hydraulic fluid pressure actuators, or pneumatic pressure actuators, etc.

The market segment by three types: Linear Electric Actuator, Multi-turn Electric Actuator and Quarter-turn Electric Actuator. The applications of Electric Actuator are Oil and Gas, General Industries, Chemical, Power and Other industries. Oil and Gas and General Industries are the main application, which accounts for about 56.51% of total consumption in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Actuator market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2680 million by 2024, from US$ 2090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Actuator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Multi-turn Electric Actuator

Part-Turn Electric Actuator

Linear Electric Actuator

Segmentation by application

Power industry

OilandGas industry

Chemical industry

General Industries

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rotork

Auma

Flowserve

ABB

Emerson

BERNARD

CDF

Xiang Long

Tefulong

Hengchun

Chuanyi Automation

SAIC

Raga

Aotuo Ke

Tomoe

PS Automation

Nihon Koso

KOEI

Zhonghuan TIG

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Electric Actuator Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

