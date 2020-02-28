Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Bigmarketresearch.com published ‘ Healthcare Payer Services Market’ from its database which covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Global healthcare payer services market to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2025.

Global healthcare payer services market is valued at approximately USD 14.9 billion in 2017and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Vigorously changing reforms for healthcare such as technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure are convincing payers to re-design their business models and processes for sustainable operational excellence while certifying excellent quality patient care. Since these payers solutions enables maximize customer service and derive operational excellence for the healthy patient experience and relationship. Thus, growing needs to improve patient care is anticipated to supplement the growth of the healthcare payer services market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The healthcare payer services market is significantly driven by increasing healthcare frauds. According to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Organization, in year 2015 scams against private and government healthcare insurers forms the largest type of insurance fraud. According to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Organization, healthcare frauds are likely to steal approx. $10 billion per year. In year 2015, approx. 478 healthcare frauds are reported which directly generates the need for the healthcare payer services across the globe. As healthcare payer services are considered as a successful business model that mitigates the risk of fraud, procurement, administrations and develops cost-effective healthcare processes. As a result, the demand and adoption of healthcare payer services would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market across the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of advanced data analytics offers lucrative growth prospects for the healthcare payer services market. However, rising incidences of data breaches and concerns related to confidentiality is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the healthcare payer services market is segmented into service type, application and end-users. The service type segment of global healthcare payer services market is classified into business process outsourcing services, knowledge process outsourcing services and information technology outsourcing services. Based on application segment, the market is diversified into claim management services, member management services, provider management services, integrated front-end services and back-offices operations, analytics and fraud management services, billing and accounts management services and HR Services of which claim management is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing number of people enrolling for health insurance. The end-user segment includes public payers and private payers.

The regional analysis of healthcare payer services market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in healthcare payer services market owing to the lack of low-cost skilled professionals, rising demand for integrated healthcare system along with the rising insurance enrollment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines are involved in outsourcing activities. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture PLC , Exlservice Holdings, Inc., Concentrix Corporation, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, Hewlett-Packard , Dell, Inc. , Xerox Corporation , HCL Technologies Ltd. , Wipro Limited

By Service Type: Business Process Outsourcing Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services , Information Technology Outsourcing services

By application: Claim Management services , Member Management services , Provider management services , Integrated Front-end services and back-offices operations , Analytics and fraud management services , Billing and accounts management services , HR Services

By End-user: Public Payers, Private Payers

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

