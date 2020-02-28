Global High Power Lasers Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global High Power Lasers Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

High power lasers are a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.

The high power lasers industry concentration is relative high; there are three mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Germany and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States and Germany. The manufacturers in the USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Trumpf have relative higher level of product’s quality. IPG has become as a global leader.

Many companies have several branch offices; usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up branch office in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Trumpf who takes their advantage merge with US company, whose key market is in North-America and Europe.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. As the top three companies all have a high level of science and technology of high power lasers, so they have a small price difference.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go wide. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Power Lasers market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2450 million by 2024, from US$ 1640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Power Lasers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

CO2 Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Segmentation by application

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Surface Treatment

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF

Rofin

Coherent

nLIGHT

Prima

FANUC

Lumentum

Bystronic Laser

Wuhan Raycus

Han’s Laser

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

High Power Lasers Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

