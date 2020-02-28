Global Kidswear Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Kidswear Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 180 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Kidswear Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Kidswear is clothing for children. These colorful clothes are designed for boys, girls and babies with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of kidswear due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

United States is the largest consumer with about 21% share of consumption market. While it also supply about 9% of total production in the global market. The population of children is increasing stably and the demand is increasing correspondingly.

China is the largest supplier of kidswear with about 25% share of manufacturing market. Products from China are largely exported to US, Europe and other countries. While mass foreign brands products are imported into China at the same time. For the consumption market, foreign brands occupied half of the total value. And domestic brands enjoy about 15%, the last products don’t have known brands.

According to this study, over the next five years the Kidswear market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 131000 million by 2024, from US$ 100000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Kidswear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kidswear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Kidswear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike, Carter’s, GAP, Inditex, Adidas, HandM, Gymboree, V.F. Corporation, Fast Retailing, CandA, NEXT, ID Group, Mothercare, Orchestra, BESTSELLER, Under Armour, Benetton, Sanrio, MIKI HOUSE, Disney, Semir, Liying, Honghuanglan, Annil, PEPCO, Qierte, Esprit, Green Group, D.D. Cat, Boshiwa, Souhait, Goodboy, Meters/bonwe, Paclantic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

