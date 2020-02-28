Global Medical Dynamometer Market to Reach US$ 984.6 Mn by 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Dynamometer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Medical Dynamometer Market: Overview



This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical dynamometer market. High prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, increase in arthritic patients, rise in ergonomic health approaches, surge in research and development initiatives, and rise in demand for diagnostic devices drive the global medical dynamometer market.

The global medical dynamometer market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, operation, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical dynamometer market

Global Medical Dynamometer Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global medical dynamometer market has been segmented into squeeze dynamometer, pinch gauge, hand dynamometer, chest dynamometer, push-pull dynamometer, and others.

In terms of application, the global medical dynamometer market has been categorized into orthopedic, neurology, cardiology, medical trauma, and others. Increase in sports injuries is anticipated to propel the global dynamometer market during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Medical Dynamometer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global medical dynamometer market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical dynamometer market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, 3B Scientific, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, North Coast Medical Inc., and JLW Instruments.

The global medical dynamometer market has been segmented as given below:

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Product



– Squeeze Dynamometer

– Pinch Gauge

– Hand Dynamometer

– Chest Dynamometer

– Push-pull Dynamometer

– Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Operation

– Electronic

– Mechanical

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Application

– Orthopedic

– Neurology

– Cardiology

– Medical Trauma

– Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Rehabilitation Centers

– Physiotherapy Clinics

– Others

Global Medical Dynamometer Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

