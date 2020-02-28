Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market to Exceed US$ 5.0 Bn by 2026

Researchmoz added latest report “Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Overview



This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical image analysis software market. Increase in patient population, rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, increase in the geriatric population, increase in per capita health care expenditure, improvement in health care infrastructure, and rise in the number of contractual agreements and acquisitions by manufacturers are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global medical image analysis software market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical image analysis software market.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2082202

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Segments

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region. In terms of software type, the global market has been classified into integrated software and standalone software. Based on imaging type, the medical image analysis software market has been categorized into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. In terms of modality, the market has been bifurcated into CT, MRI, PET, SPECT, ultrasound, radiographic imaging, and other modalities. Based on application, the market has been segregated into cardiology, orthopedic, oncology, neurology, nephrology, dental, gynecology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global medical image analysis software market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical image analysis software market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Media Cybernetics, Inc., AQUILAB, MIM Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated., and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as below:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type

– Integrated

– Standalone

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type

– 2D imaging

– 3D imaging

– 4D imaging

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality

– CT

– MRI

– PET

– SPECT

– Ultrasound

– Radiographic imaging

– Other Modalities

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application

– Cardiology

– Orthopedic

– Oncology

– Neurology

– Nephrology

– Dental

– Gynecology

– Others

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/medical-image-analysis-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026-report.html/toc

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Research and academic institutes

– Diagnostic centers

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/