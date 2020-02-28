GLOBAL ONLINE PAYMENT GATEWAY MARKET STUDY APPLICATIONS TYPES AND MARKET ANALYSIS INCLUDING GROWTH TRENDS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Online Payment Gateway Market

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

Scope of the Report:

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Online Payment Gateway will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4020 million by 2023, from US$ 1570 million in 2017.

Key Players Online Payment Gateway :

PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney, Realex .

Key Regions of Online Payment Gateway is :

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa).

Key Applications of Online Payment Gateway is:

Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise.

Key Types of Online Payment Gateway is:

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates Others.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the North America Online Payment Gateway market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Online Payment Gateway market by identifying its various sub-segments

Focuses on the key North America Online Payment Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Payment Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Payment Gateway sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Question for this Market Report:

What is Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Online Payment Gateway ?

Who will be the key manufacturers in this particular Market space?

What is the trending factors influencing the Market shares in next few years?

All aspects of the report are quantitatively as well as qualitatively assessed to study the North America as well as regional market comparatively. The basic information such as the definition, prevalent chain and the government regulations pertaining are also discussed in the report.

