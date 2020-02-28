Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market with Top Countries Data: Competition, New Entrants, Substitutes, And Rivalry Analysis With Forecast To 2024

Report Title: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types as well as applications. OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross, and Gross Margin.

Overview of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market:

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plants seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

The research covers the current market size of the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Natureâs Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potterâs, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao,

Scope Of The Report:

Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.The worldwide market for OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 151700 million US$ in 2024, from 132800 million US$ in 2019.This report focuses on the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major classifications are as follows:

OTC Herbal

Traditional Medicine Major applications are as follows:

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestive Medicine