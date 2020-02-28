GLOBAL PASTA SAUCE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

“Pasta Sauce Market”

Pasta Sauce Market:

Executive Summary

Pasta sauce with tomatoes and onions refers to as the main raw material, processed by a seasoned fried, boiled and other technology sauce.

Generally speaking, Pasta sauce is divided into red sauce, green sauce, white sauce and black sauce. Red sauce is mainly made of tomato sauce, which is the most common basis of many flavors. Because the tomato is cheap and the source is wide, and many people like the taste, red sauce takes the biggest share of all the pasta sauce in the world. In 2016, the share of red sauce is about 40%. Geen sauce, white sauce and black sauce take 26.30%, 24.55% and 7.98% in 2016, respectively.

Pasta sauce is famous for the popular pasta in the world. And now although pasta sauce can also be used to other foods according to people’ taste, the pasta is the mainly application for pasta sauce. In all kinds of pasta, dried pasta is the most popular and so this also consumes most pasta sauce.

USA and Europe are the main consuming regions. In 2016, USA and Europe consumed 181615 MT and 130234 MT respectively, which takes 40.63% and 29.13%. China and other Asia Pacific regions takes about 16% of all pasta sauce, maybe the Europe taste isn’t suitable for consumers in these regions. But with the pasta more popular and some changes made according to these regions’ habits by manufacturers, China and other Asia Pacific regions will be potential markets and now some companies have begun to pay much attention on Asia Pacific.

The market concentrate is high. The main manufacturers are Mizkan, Campbell, Barilla, Dolmio, Hunts, Heinz, Newman’s Own, B&G Foods and so on. Top 3 manufacturers take 36.12% of the global consumption in 2016.

In the future the demand will be still increasing and sales volume will increase to 579420 MT in 2023 from 447029 MT in 2016 with the ACGR of 3.78%.

The global Pasta Sauce market is valued at 4810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pasta Sauce volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pasta Sauce market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mizkan

Campbell

Barilla

Dolmio

Hunts

Heinz

Newman’s Own

B&G Foods

Premier Foods

Knorr

Giovanni Rana

Leggos

Del Monte Foods

Sacla

Francesco Rinaldi

Private Labels

NAPOLINA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Red Sauce

Green Sauce

White Sauce

Black Sauce

Segment by Application

Dried Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pasta Sauce Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pasta Sauce

1.2 Pasta Sauce Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pasta Sauce Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Red Sauce

1.2.3 Green Sauce

1.2.4 White Sauce

1.2.5 Black Sauce

1.3 Pasta Sauce Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pasta Sauce Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Dried Pasta

1.3.3 Fresh Pasta

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Pasta Sauce Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Pasta Sauce Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Pasta Sauce Market Size

1.4.1 Global Pasta Sauce Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pasta Sauce Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pasta Sauce Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pasta Sauce Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pasta Sauce Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pasta Sauce Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pasta Sauce Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pasta Sauce Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pasta Sauce Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pasta Sauce Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pasta Sauce Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pasta Sauce Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pasta Sauce Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pasta Sauce Production

3.4.1 North America Pasta Sauce Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pasta Sauce Production

3.5.1 Europe Pasta Sauce Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pasta Sauce Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pasta Sauce Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pasta Sauce Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pasta Sauce Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pasta Sauce Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pasta Sauce Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pasta Sauce Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pasta Sauce Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pasta Sauce Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pasta Sauce Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pasta Sauce Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pasta Sauce Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pasta Sauce Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pasta Sauce Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pasta Sauce Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pasta Sauce Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pasta Sauce Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pasta Sauce Business

7.1 Mizkan

7.1.1 Mizkan Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mizkan Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Campbell

7.2.1 Campbell Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Campbell Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Barilla

7.3.1 Barilla Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Barilla Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dolmio

7.4.1 Dolmio Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dolmio Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hunts

7.5.1 Hunts Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hunts Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Heinz

7.6.1 Heinz Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Heinz Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Newman’s Own

7.7.1 Newman’s Own Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Newman’s Own Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 B&G Foods

7.8.1 B&G Foods Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 B&G Foods Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Premier Foods

7.9.1 Premier Foods Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Premier Foods Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Knorr

7.10.1 Knorr Pasta Sauce Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Pasta Sauce Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Knorr Pasta Sauce Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Giovanni Rana

7.12 Leggos

7.13 Del Monte Foods

7.14 Sacla

7.15 Francesco Rinaldi

7.16 Private Labels

7.17 NAPOLINA

Continuous…

