MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 122 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A protonic ceramic fuel cell (PCFC) is a fuel cell based on a ceramic electrolyte material that exhibits high protonic conductivity at elevated temperatures. PCFCs share the thermal and kinetic advantages of high temperature operation at 700 degrees Celsius with molten carbonate and solid oxide fuel cells, while exhibiting all of the intrinsic benefits of proton conduction in proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) and phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC). The high operating temperature is necessary to achieve very high electrical fuel efficiency with hydrocarbon fuels. PCFCs can operate at high temperatures and electrochemically oxidize fossil fuels directly to the anode. This eliminates the intermediate step of producing hydrogen through the costly reforming process. Gaseous molecules of the hydrocarbon fuel are absorbed on the surface of the anode in the presence of water vapor, and hydrogen atoms are efficiently stripped off to be absorbed into the electrolyte, with carbon dioxide as the primary reaction product. PCFCs have a solid electrolyte, so that the membrane cannot dry out as with PEM fuel cells, and liquid cannot leak out as with PAFCs.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/537133

Scope of the Report:

Among the major fuel cells types, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) account for nearly 60% market share. Following Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), both Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) account for more than 14% market share.

Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC) are similar to SOFCs in many ways. The major difference is that hydrogen moves through the ceramic electrolyte rather than oxygen. These fuel cells are much like a hybrid between a SOFC and a PEMFC. The major benefit of PCFCs is their ability to utilize a wide variety of fuel sources. Coal, wood, hydrocarbons, and even non-fossilized organic matter can all be used as fuel. Now, Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC) technology are still under development as it is not mass produced. The Colorado School of Mines (Mines) and The Research Council of Norway are the main research institutes of Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cells (PCMC).

The worldwide market for Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Protonic-Ceramic-Fuel-Cell-PCFC-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ballard

Toshiba

PLUG Power

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics

Doosan Fuel Cell

Horizon

Intelligent Energy

Hyster-Yale Group

Nedstack

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PEMFC

DMFC

PAFC

SOFC

MCFC

AFC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Portable

Stationary

Transport

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/537133

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell (PCFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook