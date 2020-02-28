Global Screen Less Display Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016 – 2022

Now days with accelerating technological advancement, latest display technology-touch screen displays that are being used in smart phones, tablets and laptops, probably very soon going to be a mere history. The emerging display technology for electronic gadgets are coming as screen less display technology and going to replace present touch screen display and solve the problem at high level make life more comfortable and enhance user experience. The main principal of the screen less display is to transmit information without using projector or screen however, it can display information onto open space, human retina, and even to the human brain. Implementation of this technology in electronic gadgets will make these gadgets more light weight and portable.

This concept of screen less display brought into the implementation stage in order to overcome the limitation of touch screen display as the limited size of the screen, and also for miniaturization of gadgets. This screen less display is expected to revolutionize global display market it is expected to grow with tremendous CAGR.

The key trend responsible for the growth of global screen less display is the implementation and innovation of this technology is being done by almost all the major manufacturers of electronic smart gadgets. The key growth drivers of global screen less display market are; space constraints and portability issue of smart gadgets with touch screen display, whereas screen less technology gives relief with limitations related to bulkiness and heavy weight.

Another drivers of global screen less display market are complete privacy provided by using retinal direct form of screen less display like HUMD or HMD device, also users find it more attractive alternative of touch screen display. On the other hand there are also some factors which are hindering the growth of global screen less display market, those restraints are it couldn’t be fully commercialized market still needs some advancement to get launched in all applications and also it requires high investment for the development of screen less display.

Segmentation of screen less display market is done on the basis of type, application, vertical & geography. On the basis of type, global screen less display market is segmented as retinal direct screen less display, visual image screen less display, and synaptic interface screen less display among which retinal direct screen less display is more popular than rest of the segments. On the basis of application, global screen less display is segmented as head mounted display (HMD), holographic display, and head-up display.

On the basis of vertical, global screen less display market is segmented into consumer electronics, Commercial, automotive, medical, and aerospace and defense. Among which consumer electronics is expected to lead global market. Geographically, screen less display is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regions North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global screen less display market is expected follow the same trend during forecast period as well.

The key players of global screen less display market are Google Inc., Zebra imaging Inc., Avegant Corporation, Displair Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Microvision Inc., and others.