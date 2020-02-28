Global Smart Highway Construction Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Smart highway construction aims to incorporate technologies to make highway roads safer, smarter, and more energy efficient; and to generate electricity by harnessing solar, wind, and vibration energy. The electricity, so produced, can be utilized to charge electric vehicles, power street lamps, and can be used to power traffic monitoring systems.

The government funding segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the global smart highway construction market during 2017. A large number of countries are increasingly focusing on the construction of smart highways as a sustainable solution to limit GHG emissions and promote the usage of electric vehicles. Since, the construction of smart highways involves a number of benefits such as shorter trip time, reduced traffic congestion, fewer traffic accidents, and reduced carbon emissions, more countries will increase their funding for the construction of the smart highways during the next few years.

The smart highway construction market will be dominated by APAC during the next few years. Factors such as the growing number of infrastructural developments in various countries such as India, Australia, and New Zealand, an increase in the number of smart highway projects, and the reduction in traffic congestions and GHG emissions, will stimulate the growth of the smart highway construction market in this region.

In 2018, the global Smart Highway Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The Competitive landscape of the Smart Highway Construction Market profiles the key players participating in the global Continental Engineering, Heijmans, IBM, Cisco, Nippon Koei, Transstroy, VINCI Construction, ABB, Alcatel-Lucent, Colas, Huawei Technologies, Indra. The report also details the market positioning, strategies, and revenue procured by each of these manufacturers.

This report focuses on the global Smart Highway Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Highway Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Photovoltaic Pavement

Wireless Vehicle Charging

Frost Protection and Melting Snow, Ice

Road Markings

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Government Funding

Other Funding

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Highway Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Highway Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Highway Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

