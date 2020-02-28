GLOBAL SMART SPRINKLER IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market:

Executive Summary

Smart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

The Toro Company

The Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io, LLC.

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio Inc.

K-Rain

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

1.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Weather-based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-based Controllers

1.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Commercial Lawns

1.3.4 Public Parks

1.3.5 Private Gardens

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size

1.4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

