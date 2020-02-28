Global Social Gaming Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Social Gaming or Online gaming refers to the activity or practice of playing an online game on a social media platform.

In 2018, the global Social Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

The Competitive landscape of the Social Gaming Market profiles the key players participating in the global Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, King Digital Entertainment, Supercell, Behaviour Interactive, Wooga, Zynga, Etermax, Peak Games, Tencent, TinyCo, Gameloft, CrowdStar, Aeria Games GmbH, DeNA Co., Ltd. The report also details the market positioning, strategies, and revenue procured by each of these manufacturers.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice Social Gaming

Video Social Gaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

