Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Revealing Key Share Insights and Forecast Projections With Top Company Analysis – PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Abbott, Rockstar Energy Drin, BRITVIC PLC, Champion Nutrition, Cloud 9 Drink

Sports & energy drinks market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The sports & energy drinks market study also analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The sports & energy drinks market accounted to USD 25.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Player: Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

PepsiCo,

The Coca-Cola Company,

Red Bull,

Monster Energy,

Abbott,

Rockstar Energy Drin,

BRITVIC PLC,

Grupo AJE,

Champion Nutrition,

Cloud 9 Drink,

Frucor Suntory,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

GUSTO ORGANIC LTD, Labrada Nutrition, Staminade, Boost Drinks, Bomb Energy Drink, Hype Energy Drinks, CytoSport, Inc., Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Frucor Suntory and others.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks

Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes

Innovative products with wide range of flavors

Stringent regulatory framework

Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks

Market Segments

By application the sports drink market is sub-segmented into

Before Exercise,

During Exercise, and

Recovery

The sports drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into

isotonic,

hypertonic,

and hypotonic.

Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

By ingredients the sports drinks market is sub-segmented into

Carbohydrates,

Electrolytes,

Flavor,

Preservatives, Others.

The energy drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into

Alcoholic and

Non-alcoholic drinks.

On the basis on ingredients, the energy drink market is sub-segmented

Caffeine,

Taurine,

Guarana,

Vitamin B,

L-Carnitine,

Antioxidants, others.

By consumption time, the energy drink market is sub-segmented into

before 11 am,

11-2 pm,

2-5 pm,

5-8 pm,

Post 8 pm.

By distribution channel the sports & energy drinks market is segmented into

Store-based Retailer,

Non-store Retailer.

The store-based retailer segment is sub-segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

