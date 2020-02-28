Global Surgical Staplers Market | Forecast 2019-2024 | Key Players Ethicon. U.S., LLC. Cardica Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical.

Global Surgical Staplers Market Segmentation: By Product Type (Manual, Powered), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Applications (Abdominal, General Surgery, Cardiac, Thoracic, Orthopaedic, Haemorrhoids, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Surgical Staplers Market is expected to reach USD 3,692.2 million by 2024 from USD 2,005.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Manual surgical staplers market has the largest market segment in surgical staplers market.

Market Key Companies: The global surgical staplers market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medtronic dominated the surgical staplers market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Ethicon. U.S., LLC. Other players in this market include Cardica Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical., Grena Ltd., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd. among others held 11.9% of the global surgical staplers market in 2016.

Analysis on the market gives us these points

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the global surgical staplers market is flourishing. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the global surgical staplers market Recent industry trends and developments To describe and forecast the global surgical staplers market , in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Key Points: Global Surgical Staplers Market

Medtronic is going to dominate the surgical staplers market following with Ethicon. U.S., LLC., along with others such Cardica Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical., Grena Ltd., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd.

Powered market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally disposable is driving the market with the highest market share. However, reusable is growing with the highest CAGR.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Supervisory Control and Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Supervisory Control and System Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

Scope of the report

The report shields the development activities in the surgical staplers market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in the market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

MEDTRONIC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is a global healthcare solutions company and it is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. The company operates in four business segments, cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.

Recent Developments:

In February 2014, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for Endo GIA Reinforced Reload surgical stapler device with tri-staple technology. In August 2012, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for iDrive Ultra Powered Stapling System. It is fully powered, reusable, battery-operated endoscopic surgical stapler which improves staple line strength, hemostasis, and is leak resistance.

Ethicon. U.S., LLC:

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments- Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Recent Developments:

In May 2017, Ethicon US, LLC launched a new product ECHELON FLEX GST (Gripping Surface Technology) which is used in thoracic and colorectal surgery. The product is designed to enhance the stapling performance and is suited for facing the challenges in thoracic and colorectal procedures which involves diseased, thick, and thin tissues. In April 2017, Ethicon US, LLC received 510(K) approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler to reduce complications in colorectal, gastric and thoracic cancer surgeries.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

Customization Options

· All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

· All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

