Global Surgical Sutures Market 2025 Global Analysis By Key Players – Ethicon U.S. Medtronic and Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation

The Global Surgical Sutures Market is segmented on the basis of product type, surgery type and end user. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers: Global Surgical Sutures Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising need to manage blood loss in patients, growing number of surgical procedure, technological advancements in surgical suture products, rise in aging population & increase in chronic diseases and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE marking approval of the market. On the other hand, lack of proper sterilization system in healthcare organizations and unfavourable taxation policies may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Key Companies:

The global surgical sutures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The Ethicon U.S. LLC dominated the surgical sutures market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Medtronic and Smith & Nephew. Other players in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Zimmer Biomet, Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company), Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC. among others.

Ethicon U.S. LLC. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC):

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., subsidiary of Johnson& Johnson Services, Inc. is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments, namely, Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The pharmaceutical segment offers a wide range of products for five major therapeutic applications—immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases. The consumer segment of the company offers various products pertaining to baby care, oral care, skin care, women’s health, and wound care. The medical devices segment of the company offers various devices to be used in therapeutic areas such as orthopedic, surgical care, specialty surgery, cardiovascular care, diagnostics, diabetes care, and vision care.

Recent Developments:

In August 2017, Ethicon US, LLC., launched the ProxiSureTM Suturing Device, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device. The device is featured with wrist-like maneuverability and curved needle in an advanced suturing device that improves suturing precision in tight spaces.

Medtronic:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is a global healthcare solutions company and it is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. The company operates in cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. It offers absorbable and non-absorbable sutures through its subsidiaries brand name Covidien products.

Smith & Nephew:

Founded in 1856 and headquartered London, UK. Smith & Nephew is the manufacturer of numerous medical devices, personal care products and advanced and latest along with the traditional wound care treatments. The company operates its business across the globe using these nine product categories such as knee implants, sports medicine joint repair, hip implants, arthroscopic enabling technologies, trauma & extremities, other surgical businesses, advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices. The product offered by the company comes under the trauma and extremities product category. The soft tissue category offers arthroscopy, carpel tunnel release, ligament repair, and TFCC repair.

Recent Development: