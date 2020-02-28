Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2025 | Top Players- UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. , DEUTSCHE POST AG  , SOFRIGAM  , COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES  , TEMPACK PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

Detailed segmentation premised on product type, application and regional segmentation is presented in the report. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report examines the competitive scenario of the manufacturer and gives market share to all major players on the basis of production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market report also covers import/export data in all the key regions covered by the report. In addition, we can only provide information on import/export data in any particular country as required. The report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. On the country level, the regional segment is further divided. The analysis report on the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 75,113.00 billion by 2025 from USD 35,700.00 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are PELICAN BIOTHERMAL, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, VA-Q-TEC AG. FEDEX , AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION , UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. , DEUTSCHE POST AG , SOFRIGAM , COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES , TEMPACK PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, S.L. , INTELSIUS , SOFTBOX , INMARK INC., ENVIROTAINER AB , DS SMITH ,among others.

Segmentation: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

By Products and Services (Products {Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants}, Services {Airways, Waterways, Roadways}),

By Type (Active System, Passive System),

By Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Chemical, Research Laboratories),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

The key focus of the report: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments

Drivers: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market

NEED OF TEMPERATURE CONTROL IN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

The temperature controlled packaging solutions is one of the fastest growing industries around the globe.

The industry is helping in discovering developments of the drugs or pharmaceutical drugs which are used as medications.

For example, the Sec. 205.50 food and drug administration department states that minimum requirements for the storage and handling of prescription drugs and for the establishment and maintenance of prescription drug and its distribution records.

The regulations govern the patenting, testing, safety, efficacy, transportation and marketing of the drugs.

GROWTH IN COLD CHAIN INDUSTRY

The refrigerated shipping is majorly focused on transportation of meat and other food from rural producers to urban markets, which is driving the trade market among the Americas, Australasia and Europe.

The emergence of third party specialists have instituted new methods for global shipment of temperature-sensitive ingredients in compliance with U.S Food & Drug Administration and other emerging standards in packaging of temperature controlled for pharmaceutical and food industry are helping in the growth of cold chain industry Packaging holds an important role in the life cycle of a product which includes protection during shipping, safe delivery, and end-of life.

Cold chain systems are crucial for the growth of trade in various products such as perishable products and pharmaceutical products worldwide. As they help in maintaining the quality of the products and full fill the need of the end user.

