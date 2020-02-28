Global Tight Gas Market : Qualitative And Quantitative Aspects

Global Tight Gas Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Global Tight Gas Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing need for Non-conventional gas, and the use of Tight Gas in Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Power generation, Transportation, increasing price of oil, recent R&D are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Tight Gas Market. However, the cost involved in shift from conventional to unconventional source of energy may act as a restrain.

Tight gas is natural gas found in rock with extremely low permeability usually in limestone or sandstone Tight Gas is an unconventional source of energy manufactured through hydraulic fracturing with low permeability. The process involved in the recovery of Tight Gas are Seismic investigation, drilling, Production Stimulation, hydraulic fracturing, acidizing, and de-liquefaction.

The regional analysis of Global Tight Gas Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Power Generation

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Leading Market Players :

Anadarko, British Petroleum, ExxonMobil, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Total SA and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

