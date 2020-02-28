Global Torque Wrench Market Development Status and Outlook Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Torque Wrench Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Torque Wrench research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A torque wrench is a tool used to precisely apply a specific torque to a fastener such as a nut or bolt. It is usually in the form of a socket wrench with special internal mechanisms.

A torque wrench is used where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications for a particular application. This permits proper tension and loading of all parts. A torque wrench measures torque as a proxy for bolt tension. The technique suffers from inaccuracy due to inconsistent or uncalibrated friction between the fastener and its mating hole. Measuring bolt tension (bolt stretch) is more accurate but often torque is the only practical means of measurement.

According to this study, over the next five years the Torque Wrench market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7560 million by 2024, from US$ 5930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Torque Wrench business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Manual Torque Wrench

Pneumatic Torque Wrench

Electronic Torque Wrench

Segmentation by application

Automotive

Engineering and Construction

Shipping and Aerospace

Other

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Snap-on (CDI)

Norbar

Proto

TONE

Tohnichi

Enerpac

TEKTON

FACOM

SATA Tools

Armstrong

Precision Instruments

Craftsman

Powermaster

Hytorc

Plarad

Mountz

K-Tool

Primo Tools

Park Tool

Jinan Hanpu

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Torque Wrench Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

