Video Colposcope Market will surge at 4.6% CAGR to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025 QY Research, Inc.

The global Video Colposcope market is valued at 93 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a colposcopy, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.

Video Colposcope can provide full-screen that features a high resolution video camera. It results in a compact stand-alone system for true video imaging in the gynecology field. Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a colposcopy, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.

The classification of Colposcope includes Electronic Video Colposcope, Optical Video Colposcope and others. The proportion of Optical Video Colposcope in 2017 is about 57.2%, and the proportion of Electronic Video Colposcope in 2017 is about 37.3%.

Factors such as painless and non-invasive procedures, with no blood loss and lower healthcare cost promotes the demand for the colposcopes for diagnosis of cervical cancer and other cervical complications. Optical video colposcopes holds the largest market due to high accuracy, image quality and comparatively it is less expensive than electronic video colposcopes. Electronic video colposcopes is anticipated to register faster growth due to better mobility, high definition imaging module and advanced telemedicine solution.

Major Key Manufacturers of Video Colposcope Market are:

Leisegang

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

MedGyn

Seiler

EDAN Instruments

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

DYSIS Medical

Centrel

ATMOS

B’ORZE

NTL

Ecleris

Lutech

Major Classification as follows:

Electronic Video Colposcope

Optical Video Colposcope

Other

Major Application as follows:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Video Colposcope Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

