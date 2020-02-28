Global Vitamin Consumption Market Size by Key Players Vertellus, DSM, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Lonza, NHU, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, BASF, Jubilant Life Sciences

Global Vitamin Consumption Market valued approximately USD 5.43 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.54% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising requirements from major end users & potential industries and increasing needs from important regions. Vitamins have several kinds which are divided roughly into categories of fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins.

The regional analysis of Global Vitamin Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Vitamin A

§ Vitamin B5

§ Vitamin C

§ Vitamin E

§ Vitamin B3

§ Vitamin D3

§ Others

By Application:

§ Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

§ Feed Additives

§ Food & Beverages

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Vertellus, DSM, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Lonza, NHU, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, BASF, Jubilant Life Sciences, Zhejiang Medicine, North China Pharmaceutical, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Vitamin Consumption Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors