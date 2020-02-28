Global Wetsuits Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wetsuits Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Wetsuits Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A wetsuit is a special garment, usually made of foamed neoprene, which is worn by surfers, divers, windsurfers, canoeists, and others engaged in water sports, providing thermal insulation, abrasion resistance and buoyancy. Wetsuits are used for thermal insulation for activities where the user is likely to be immersed in water, or frequently doused with heavy spray, often approaching from near-horizontal directions, where normal wet-weather clothing is unlikely to keep the water out. The insulation properties depend on bubbles of gas enclosed within the material, which reduce its ability to conduct heat. The bubbles also give the wetsuit a low density, providing buoyancy in water.

Developed countries are the main wetsuit consuming countries. The United States is the world’s largest consumer market. Its sales account for about 40% of the world. Consumption of Europe mainly concentrated in south of the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom. Its sales account for a quarter of the world. The Australia with vast coastal resources is the world’s third consumer market, accounting for about 20% share of the world. Generally, the main materials are nylon-neoprene-nylon or spandex-neoprene-spandex, but recently, there are some new materials of plant used in wetsuits industry. In my opinion, in future, wetsuits industry must be promoted in the high-end direction, and the raw materials will be more flexible and resistant.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wetsuits market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3690 million by 2024, from US$ 2820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wetsuits business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wetsuits market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Wetsuits value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hooded Wetsuits

Full Wetsuits

Convertible Wetsuits

Sleeveless Wetsuits

Shorty or Spring Wetsuits

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men

Women

Kids

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

O’Neill

Quiksilver

Billabong

Rip Curl

Body Glove

Aqua Lung

GUL

Hurley

Patagonia

Cressi

Osprey

Scubapro

Mares

Poseidon

Typhoon

TWF

Spartan

C-Skins

TUSA

Saekodive

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Wetsuits Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Wetsuits Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Wetsuits Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Wetsuits Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Wetsuits Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Wetsuits market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Wetsuits consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Wetsuits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wetsuits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wetsuits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wetsuits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

