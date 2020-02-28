Hard-Surface Flooring Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Hard-Surface Flooring Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Hard-Surface Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hard-Surface Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hard-Surface Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

Congoleum

Crossville

Florida Tile

Interceramic

Kronotex

Mullican Flooring

RPM International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic Flooring

Wood and Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings

Transportation

Table of Contents

1 Hard-Surface Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hard-Surface Flooring

1.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ceramic Flooring

1.2.3 Wood and Laminate Flooring

1.2.4 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Hard-Surface Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Nonresidential Buildings

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Size

1.4.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hard-Surface Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hard-Surface Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Production

3.4.1 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Production

3.5.1 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hard-Surface Flooring Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hard-Surface Flooring Business

7.1 Mohawk Industries

7.1.1 Mohawk Industries Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mohawk Industries Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tarkett

7.2.1 Tarkett Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tarkett Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Armstrong Flooring

7.3.1 Armstrong Flooring Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Armstrong Flooring Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mannington Mills

7.4.1 Mannington Mills Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mannington Mills Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Congoleum

7.5.1 Congoleum Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Congoleum Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Crossville

7.6.1 Crossville Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Crossville Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Florida Tile

7.7.1 Florida Tile Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Florida Tile Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Interceramic

7.8.1 Interceramic Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Interceramic Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kronotex

7.9.1 Kronotex Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kronotex Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mullican Flooring

7.10.1 Mullican Flooring Hard-Surface Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mullican Flooring Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RPM International

8 Hard-Surface Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hard-Surface Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hard-Surface Flooring

8.4 Hard-Surface Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Distributors List

9.3 Hard-Surface Flooring Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Forecast

11.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

