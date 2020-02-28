Harmonic Filter Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2027

Harmonics produced due to the occurrence of non-linear loads in the electrical power system. The transmission of harmonic frequencies in the power system is one of the primary cause of problems related to poor power quality. Therefore, for optimum power quality, suppression of harmonics is required. The filters aids in controlling constant harmonic distortions in electronic appliances. The developments in semiconductor technologies is creating demand for harmonic filters by making it cost efficient and high powered technology which had a positive impact on the growth of harmonic filters globally

Growing awareness related to potential damage from power frequency variations in electrical and heating devices is expected to be a key factor driving harmonic filters market. Harmonic filters are widely used in capacitor banks used in heating and electrical appliances. Active harmonic filters are designed for power compensation and for avoiding non-linear loads that lead to low-quality transmission. Active harmonic filters are designed for dynamic reactive power compensation and harmonic filtering.

Increasing usage of harmonic filters in industrial and commercial sectors such as variable speed motor drives (VSDs), power converters, light dimmers, fluorescent lamps and have significantly contributed to the growth of harmonic filters market.

Harmonic Filter Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of harmonic filters can be attributed to the increasing demand for active and passive harmonic filters in industrial and commercial sectors.

Rising demand from IT and data centers creates potential growth opportunities for harmonic filters market.

The application of harmonic filters along with adjustable speed drives (ASDs) on two distinct platforms is expected to hamper the growth of harmonic filter market.

Global Harmonic Filter Market: Market Segmentation

Harmonic filter market segmented by type, voltage level, end user and region.

Segmentation by typein Harmonic Filter market:

Active Filters

Passive Filters Tuned Passive Filters De-Tuned Passive Filters

Hybrid Filters

Segmentation by voltage level in Harmonic Filter market:

Low Voltage Level

Medium Voltage Level

High Medium Level

Segmentation by end-user in Harmonic Filter market:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Single Phase Harmonic Filter

Three Phase Harmonic Filter

Global Harmonic Filter Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Harmonic Filter market includeSchneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, ABB Ltd., Danfoss A/S, AVX Corporation, Baron Power Limited, Crompton Greaves Ltd., TDK Corporation, Schaffner Holding AG, Comsys AB, Merus Power Dynamics Oy and Larsen & Tourbo Ltd., etc.