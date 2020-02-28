HEALTHCARE SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare safety and risk management is a software solution, which delivers real time visibility into quality and safety management processes to the designated stakeholders across the enterprise. Prominent healthcare safety and risk management solutions include infection prevention management, surveillance management, risk management, audit management, claims management, incident reporting, and analytics solutions. Healthcare safety and risk management solutions are available as standalone and bundled solutions, also delivered as customised solution based on the specific needs and supporting infrastructure of an organization.

In 2017, the global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CareFusion Corporation

Datix Limited,

Health Catalyst

MetricStream, Inc.

MRM Group LLC,

RL Solutions

Salus Global Corporation

Quintiles, Inc.

The Patient Safety Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

On-premise, Cloud

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hosptial

Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 On-premise, Cloud

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hosptial

1.5.3 Research

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CareFusion Corporation

12.1.1 CareFusion Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.1.4 CareFusion Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CareFusion Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Datix Limited,

12.2.1 Datix Limited, Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Datix Limited, Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Datix Limited, Recent Development

12.3 Health Catalyst

12.3.1 Health Catalyst Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Health Catalyst Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Health Catalyst Recent Development

12.4 MetricStream, Inc.

12.4.1 MetricStream, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.4.4 MetricStream, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MetricStream, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 MRM Group LLC,

12.5.1 MRM Group LLC, Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.5.4 MRM Group LLC, Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 MRM Group LLC, Recent Development

12.6 RL Solutions

12.6.1 RL Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.6.4 RL Solutions Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 RL Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Salus Global Corporation

12.7.1 Salus Global Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Salus Global Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Salus Global Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Quintiles, Inc.

12.8.1 Quintiles, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Quintiles, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Quintiles, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 The Patient Safety Company

12.9.1 The Patient Safety Company Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Introduction

12.9.4 The Patient Safety Company Revenue in Healthcare Safety and Risk Management solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Patient Safety Company Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

