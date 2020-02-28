High Temperature Plastics Market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends During forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on High Temperature Plastics Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global High Temperature Plastics market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Victrex

Evonik

DIC Corporation

Toray

Kureha

Tosoh

Polyplastics

SK

Celanese

Chengdu Letian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PPS

PI

PSF

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Table of Contents

1 High Temperature Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Temperature Plastics

1.2 High Temperature Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PPS

1.2.3 PI

1.2.4 PSF

1.2.5 Other

1.3 High Temperature Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 High Temperature Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Aerospace

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial & Machinery

1.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Size

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers High Temperature Plastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 High Temperature Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Temperature Plastics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 High Temperature Plastics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America High Temperature Plastics Production

3.4.1 North America High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe High Temperature Plastics Production

3.5.1 Europe High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China High Temperature Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan High Temperature Plastics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America High Temperature Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe High Temperature Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China High Temperature Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan High Temperature Plastics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Temperature Plastics Business

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Solvay High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Victrex

7.2.1 Victrex High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Victrex High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Evonik High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DIC Corporation

7.4.1 DIC Corporation High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DIC Corporation High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toray

7.5.1 Toray High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toray High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kureha

7.6.1 Kureha High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kureha High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tosoh

7.7.1 Tosoh High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tosoh High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polyplastics

7.8.1 Polyplastics High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polyplastics High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SK

7.9.1 SK High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SK High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Celanese

7.10.1 Celanese High Temperature Plastics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 High Temperature Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Celanese High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chengdu Letian

8 High Temperature Plastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Temperature Plastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Temperature Plastics

8.4 High Temperature Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 High Temperature Plastics Distributors List

9.3 High Temperature Plastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Forecast

11.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global High Temperature Plastics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global High Temperature Plastics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

