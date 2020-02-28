HUMAN MILK OLIGOSACCHARIDES (HMO) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

“Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market”

Executive Summary

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a family of structurally diverse unconjugated glycan’s that are found in and unique to human breast milk, despite not actually being digestible by human infants. HMOs function as a prebiotic helping to establish commensal bacteria. HMOs also function as anti-adhesives that help prevent the attachment of microbial pathogens to mucosal surfaces.

The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Inbiose

Company two

Jennewein Biotechnologie

Glycom

ZuChem

Dextra Laboratories

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Neutral

Acidic

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Laboratory Research

Table of Contents

1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)

1.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Neutral

1.2.3 Acidic

1.3 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Laboratory Research

1.3 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production

3.4.1 North America Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production

3.5.1 Europe Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Business

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abbott Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Inbiose

7.2.1 Inbiose Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Inbiose Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Company two

7.3.1 Company two Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Company two Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jennewein Biotechnologie

7.4.1 Jennewein Biotechnologie Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jennewein Biotechnologie Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Glycom

7.5.1 Glycom Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Glycom Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ZuChem

7.6.1 ZuChem Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ZuChem Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Dextra Laboratories

7.7.1 Dextra Laboratories Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Dextra Laboratories Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

