In-Flight Catering Market Overview by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2026

Expansion in global aircraft fleet, increasing number of air travels, and the emergence of low-cost airlines are some of the factors impacting the in-flight catering business in a positive way. In-flight catering service providers are focusing on a variety of foods, changing preferences of customers. Passengers are demanding more nutritious and high quality meal. Most of the airlines are using third-party caterers to provide high quality and affordable food to the passengers.

However, most of the airlines have dropped in-flight catering services, especially on short and mid-range flights. Hence, in-flight catering service providers are targeting long-haul flights. Food safety is also the major concern of in-flight catering service providers. In-flight catering companies are adopting various sanitation and safety measures to maintain quality and hygiene of the food served in the flight. In-flight catering businesses are shifting from free service offering model to a revenue model due to the shift from complimentary meals to buy-on-board meals.

Global In-Flight Catering Market- Research Methodology

The report on the global in-flight catering market provides detailed information and forecast on the global market as well as regional market. The top-down and bottom-up approach has been used to derive at the estimated market size, revenue, CAGR, etc. of the global in-flight catering market. The report also offers key insights on various trends, factors hindering market growth, drivers, and opportunities in the market. The primary and secondary research helped in identifying opportunities gather information on all the major factors in the market. Interview of market experts was also conducted to get more details on the future growth, the opinions provided were crosschecked with the valid data sources.

The study includes market attractiveness analysis Porter’s five force analysis, and SWOT analysis. The research report comprises estimated value and volume, and a year-on-year growth of the global and regional market. The study also focuses on the absolute dollar opportunity in the global in-flight catering market to analyze business opportunity for the key players and new companies entering the in-flight catering business.

The report also offers information on the key players in the global in-flight catering market. The report focuses on key parameters such as financial overview, product portfolio, new launches, key developments, company overview, and long-term and short-term strategies adopted by companies. The report also provides a clear picture of current market scenario, regulations, micro and macro-economic factors, and technological advancements in the global in-flight catering market.

Global In-Flight Catering Market- Market Segments

The global in-flight catering market is divided into offering type, service type, airline category, provider type, and region. Based on offering type, the market segments includes main courses, breakfast, starter & platters, desserts, and beverages.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into premium service, and economic service. Based on airline category, the market includes full service carrier, low cost carrier, and charter/private carriers.

Based on provider type, the segment consists culinary only providers, culinary and on-board supplies providers, and complete solution providers.

Geographically, the global in-flight catering market is segmented into the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Intelligence

The global in-flight catering market report has covered all the key players operating in the market such as Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service, Air Culinaire Worldwide, Air Fayre, Air Gourmet, DNATA, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, Flying Food Group, Gate Gourmet, Journey Group Pls., LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest Catering, SAAC Ltd., SATS, and UpperSky Catering.

