India Animal Feed (Poultry, Cattle & Aquaculture) Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

Animal feed plays a vital role in the food chain as feed is one of the most crucial contributor in ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal protein. Incessant population growth and rising affordability has surged demand for animal protein in India. Animal feed industry deals with food given to animals in cattle, poultry and aquaculture sector as part of animal husbandry. Indian feed industry predominantly caters to cattle and poultry feed segment. Although animal feed industry in India is almost five decades old, the industry is still in its infancy with high reliance on imports. However, the industry is very lucrative with large number of domestic players and various foreign multinationals striving to enter into the market.

Growth of Indian animal feed market is propelled by rise in demand for animal protein, surge in dairy products consumption and growth of livestock population. However, there are various factors restraining growth of the market which includes high import duties on feed ingredients, vague regulatory regime, volatility in raw material prices and frequent disease outbreak. The market is characterized by leading trends such advent of non-traditional feed ingredients, genetically modifies animal feed and technological innovation in the industry.

The report “Indian Animal Feed Market Outlook 2022” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, market outlook of the Indian animal feed market with detailed coverage on major market segments such as Poultry, Cattle and Aquaculture. Future forecasts of Indian animal feed market overall and across various segments has been provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major domestic industry players operating in the Indian animal feed market include Godrej Agrovet, Amrit Feeds Ltd., Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt. Ltd. (VH Group), Avanti Feeds Limited, Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in Indian animal feed market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Animal Feed

3.1 Overview

3.2 Animal Feed – Types

3.2.1 Compound Feed

3.2.2 Fodder

3.2.3 Forage

3.3 Animal Feed – Livestock

3.3.1 Poultry Feed

3.3.2 Cattle Feed

3.3.3 Aqua Feed

3.4 Animal Feed – Composition

3.4.1 Concentrates

3.4.2 Feed Supplements

3.4.3 Feed Additives

Global Animal Feed Industry Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Share by Species

4.1.2 Animal Feed Mills Market Share by Region

4.1.3 Regional Analysis

India Animal Feed Industry Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1 Market Size by Volume

5.1.2 Market Size by Value

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Livestock

5.2.2 Market Share by Category

India Animal Feed Industry Market Segmentation

6.1 Poultry

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Consumption & Production)

6.1.3 Market Share by Composition

6.1.4 Market Share by Structure

6.2 Cattle

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing

6.2.3 Market Share by Structure

6.3 Aquaculture

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing

6.3.3 Market Share by Structure

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

India Animal Feed Industry Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Development

8.1.1 Advent of Alternative Feed Ingredients

8.1.2 Genetically Modified Animal Feed

8.1.3 Technological Innovation

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Rise in Demand for Animal Protein

8.2.2 Surge in Dairy Products Consumption

8.2.3 Growth in Livestock Population

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Adulteration in Feed Ingredients

8.3.2 Vague Regulatory Regime

8.3.3 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

8.3.4 Disease Outbreaks

Competitive Landscape

9.1 Global

9.2 India

Company Profiles

10.1 Godrej Agrovet

10.2 Amrit Feeds Ltd.

10.3 Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt. Ltd. (VH Group)

10.5 Avanti Feeds Limited

10.6 Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Continuous…

