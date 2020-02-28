Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems Market During 2017-2027

Noise is the hard sound caused from various sources. The noise from the industrial equipment, noise in the industries, from society noise and even from the neighbors all are considered to be the prominent factors contributing to the noise pollution. The introduction of acoustic materials for the acoustic products facilitates the users to reduce the noise levels in the premises. The construction sites, transportation and other internal and external factors produce sound adding to the noise pollution. The acoustic floor is the different floor or carpet used in such a way that it can control and reduce the noise levels in the area by absorbing the sound waves. The increasing demand for the industrial applications and growing awareness among the people about the severity of the noise pollution are few of the causes for the steady increase in the request of the acoustic floor market in the forecast period. Acoustic floors control the transmission of noise and vibration. Installation of acoustic floors in the residential areas also provides the solution for the noise control.

Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems: Market Dynamics

The factors favoring the growth of lightweight acoustic flooring systems include an increase in the indication about the health issues in the industrial and commercial areas due to increasing the noise levels, growing awareness among the people regarding the health effects of constant noise and ease of installation of acoustic floors. Moreover, the stringent government rules and regulations regarding the noise levels in different areas at different times restrict the users to use the noisy equipment. However, the prominent contributor to the noise pollution in the residential area is the community noise and noisy neighbor. Due to increase in the urbanization, the number of multi storied buildings are high, and thus the disturbances from the community or the neighbors are great. The lightweight acoustic flooring system proved to be the best solution for the noise control. The noise pollution has severe health effects such as hearing loss, disturbed sleep and increase in blood pressure, mental illness and even heart attacks. These factors thus contribute to the growth in the demand for the lightweight acoustic flooring systems.

However, the various factors such as availability of substitutes such as sound damping, software for the noise absorption and the cost of installation can affect the global lightweight acoustic floor system market in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems: Segmentation

Based on the type of flooring, global lightweight acoustic floor systems market is segmented into

Fixed

Spring

Based on the type of material used, global lightweight acoustic floor systems market is segmented into

Concrete

Rubber

Wood

Fiberglass

Foam

Based on the application, global lightweight acoustic floor systems market is segmented into

Industrial Manufacturing Construction Mining Energy Automotive

Commercial Hospitals Hotels Education Institutes Offices Sport Venues Art and Entertainment

Residential

Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems: Segment Overview

The Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems market regarding flooring type is gaining traction through its spring solution. Fixed type of flooring is the conventional flooring process where the construction is made whereas the spring solution leads to cost effective solution as it installs the springs and the acoustic material over the floor to reduce the noise levels. Regarding materials, the fiberglass, wood, and concrete lead the material market for the lightweight acoustic flooring system.

In the application segment, the global lightweight acoustic floor system market is driven by the commercial applications. The use of light weight acoustic flooring system finds major applications in offices, education institutes, healthcare, hotels and much more. Hospital and hotels segment is expected to gain traction in the future owing to significant effects of noise on the patients and the environment.

Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global light weight acoustic flooring system is segmented into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The North America and Europe are the mature markets regarding demand generation due to increasing concern about the noise pollutions. The adoption of advanced technology and methodology in these areas facilitate the growth of acoustic flooring system in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of the acoustic product in the construction, government rules and regulations restricting the noise levels in the regions and increase in the noise pollution as compared to previous few years. These factors trigger the demand for the acoustic flooring system in Asia Pacific.

Global Lightweight Acoustic Floor Systems: Market Players

