INTERNET PROTOCOL TELEVISION (IPTV) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report focuses on the global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) development in United States, Europe and China.
Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is the delivery of television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This is in contrast to delivery through traditional terrestrial, satellite, and cable televisionformats. Unlike downloaded media, IPTV offers the ability to stream the source media continuously.
Improving internet infrastructure is transforming telecom operators into complement digital service providers (CDSP). At the same time, they are also transitioning towards broadband internet protocol, which leads end-users to access television as an IPTV service. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in India, such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, are anticipated to open new avenues over the next few years.
In 2017, the global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Akamai Technologies
AT&T Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Ericsson AB
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Moftak Solutions
Sterlitetech
Tripleplay Services Ltd.
Verizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subscription-based IPTV
Subscription free IPTV
Market segment by Application, split into
Video on Demand (VoD)
Time Shifted Television
Live Television
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366649-global-internet-protocol-television-iptv-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Subscription-based IPTV
1.4.3 Subscription free IPTV
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Video on Demand (VoD)
1.5.3 Time Shifted Television
1.5.4 Live Television
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size
2.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Akamai Technologies
12.1.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.1.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development
12.2 AT&T Inc.
12.2.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Ericsson AB
12.4.1 Ericsson AB Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.4.4 Ericsson AB Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ericsson AB Recent Development
12.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.5.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.5.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Moftak Solutions
12.6.1 Moftak Solutions Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.6.4 Moftak Solutions Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Moftak Solutions Recent Development
12.7 Sterlitetech
12.7.1 Sterlitetech Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.7.4 Sterlitetech Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sterlitetech Recent Development
12.8 Tripleplay Services Ltd.
12.8.1 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.8.4 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Verizon
12.9.1 Verizon Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction
12.9.4 Verizon Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Verizon Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3366649-global-internet-protocol-television-iptv-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com