INTERNET PROTOCOL TELEVISION (IPTV) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Internet Protocol Television

This report focuses on the global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is the delivery of television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This is in contrast to delivery through traditional terrestrial, satellite, and cable televisionformats. Unlike downloaded media, IPTV offers the ability to stream the source media continuously.

Improving internet infrastructure is transforming telecom operators into complement digital service providers (CDSP). At the same time, they are also transitioning towards broadband internet protocol, which leads end-users to access television as an IPTV service. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in India, such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, are anticipated to open new avenues over the next few years.

In 2017, the global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Moftak Solutions

Sterlitetech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.

Verizon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subscription-based IPTV

Subscription free IPTV

Market segment by Application, split into

Video on Demand (VoD)

Time Shifted Television

Live Television

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Subscription-based IPTV

1.4.3 Subscription free IPTV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Video on Demand (VoD)

1.5.3 Time Shifted Television

1.5.4 Live Television

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size

2.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Akamai Technologies

12.1.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.1.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

12.2 AT&T Inc.

12.2.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.2.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Ericsson AB

12.4.1 Ericsson AB Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.4.4 Ericsson AB Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ericsson AB Recent Development

12.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.5.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Moftak Solutions

12.6.1 Moftak Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.6.4 Moftak Solutions Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Moftak Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Sterlitetech

12.7.1 Sterlitetech Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.7.4 Sterlitetech Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sterlitetech Recent Development

12.8 Tripleplay Services Ltd.

12.8.1 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.8.4 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tripleplay Services Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Verizon

12.9.1 Verizon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Introduction

12.9.4 Verizon Revenue in Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Verizon Recent Development

……Continued

