IT SOURCING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Global IT Sourcing Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The IT Sourcing is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The information technology (IT) outsourcing is precisely referred to the sub-contracting of specific functions or to pursue resources outside an enterprise for all or an individual part of an IT function which do not need much of technical skills. The Short-term assistance or the cheaper rates on simple task are the main reasons why companies operating in the present scenario coutsource work. The Outsourcing process allows staffing flexibility for an enterprise along with permits them to bring in additional resources as and when required & further release them when they are done, thus satisfying the cyclic or seasonal demand. The IT outsourcing market is primarily driven owing to escalating need to optimize business processes, surging integration of application outsourcing and Capacity optimization considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global IT Sourcing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

CA Technologies

HP Corporation

Quality Systems, Inc

Synnex Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Software Development

Web Development

Application Support and Management

Help Desk

Database Development and Management

Telecommunication

By End Users:

Government

BFSI

Telecom

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IT Sourcing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global IT Sourcing Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global IT Sourcing Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global IT Sourcing Market, By Services

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global IT Sourcing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Software Development

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Web Development

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Application Support and Management

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Help Desk

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Database Development and Management

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Telecommunication

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global IT Sourcing Market, By End Users

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global IT Sourcing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Government

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. BFSI

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Telecom

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

