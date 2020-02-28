ITSM Software Market By Service Provider, Applications, Delivery Model And Regions – World Forecasts to 2023

ITSM Software Industry 2019

Description:-

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the ITSM Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the ITSM Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

The global ITSM Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of ITSM Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

