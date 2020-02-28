K-12 INSTRUCTION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Executive Summary
Global K-12 Instruction Material Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The K-12 Instruction Material is developing and expanding at a significant pace. K12 instruction material refers to the tool that is used by teachers and student for learning purpose. The functions of K12 involves active learning and assessment. The various instruction material is based upon traditional resources, digital resources, teachers created resources and others. The types of instruction material in the school are dependent on the factors such as subjects learning methods landscape of the school technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.
The regional analysis of Global K-12 Instruction Material Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
- Hachette
- Pearson
- Macmillan
- Scholastic
- Follett
- Kyowon
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Traditional Instruction
- Digital Instruction
By Course Offerings:
- Curriculum Instruction
- Assessment Instruction
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global K-12 Instruction Material Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market, By Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Traditional Instruction
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Digital Instruction
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market, By Course Offerings
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Curriculum Instruction
6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Assessment Instruction
6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.3. Others
6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Global K-12 Instruction Material Market, by Regional Analysis
Continuous…
