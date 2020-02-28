Kaposi Sarcoma Market Foreseen to Witness a CAGR of 2.2% from 2016 to 2024

Kaposi sarcoma (KS) refers to a type of cancer that develops from the cells lining blood vessels or lymph nodes. The cancer usually appears as tumors on mucosal surfaces or on the skin, but can also develop in body parts such as the digestive tract, or the lungs. The abnormal KS cells cause brown, purple, or red blotches on the skin, called lesions.

The global Kaposi Sarcoma Market features a rising number of regional vendors commanding prominent shares in their respective regional territories. Owing to the looming patent expiries of several blockbuster drugs, the market is expected to witness the entry of several new companies producing generics. The situation also presents immense growth opportunities for leading companies with new drug formulations in the next few years.

Transparency Market Research states that the global Kaposi sarcoma market will exhibit a modest 2.2% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, rising from a valuation of US$118.5 mn in 2015 to US$143.2 mn by 2024.

The key treatment methods for Kaposi sarcoma include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral therapy. Of these, the segment of antiretroviral therapy emerged at the leading segment owing to the high incidence rate of AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma. The segment will continue to grow at an encouraging pace in the next few years as well.

Over the report’s forecast period, however, the segment of chemotherapy is expected to exhibit growth at the most promising pace, chiefly owing to the high treatment cost and the high preference given to the treatment method by immunocompetent patients. Some of the most popular chemotherapy drugs in the market are vincristine, docetaxel, paclitaxel, bleomicin, daunorubicin, and liposomal doxorubicin. Although the high preference to this treatment method, its high cost could emerge as a key deterrent to patient population across some regions, especially across developing and less developed economies across Asia Pacific and Africa, limiting its growth prospects.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3354

From a geographical standpoint, North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global Kaposi sarcoma market. The region holds a leading position in the global market owing to the presence of some of the world’s leading vendors in the field and the rising costs of drugs. The North America market for Kaposi sarcoma also benefits from the high rate of diagnosis of the condition and the easy availability of drugs. The region features a low incidence rate of the disease but has been witnessing a shortage in supply of drugs required for its treatment, leading to a wide demand-supply gap and subsequently significant scope of growth.

Over the report’s forecast period, the market is expected to witness the most promising rate of growth in the Middle East and Africa region. The region is expected to lead to the heightened demand for Kaposi sarcoma drugs owing to the high rate of incidence of the disease. The high rate of prevalence of HIV/AIDS is and thus the increased prevalence of AIDS induced Kaposi sarcoma in Eastern Africa is also a key driving factor, along with the fact that awareness among people is low.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3354

Some of the leading players operating in the immensely consolidated vendor landscape of the global Kaposi sarcoma market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Eli Lilly and Co.